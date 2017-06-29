6 raspberry field workers hospitalized in Watsonville after pesticide exposure

Posted: Jun 29 2017 08:16PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 08:16PM PDT

WATSONVILLE (BCN)-- Six raspberry field workers were hospitalized in Watsonville this morning after a possible pesticide exposure, according to the Santa Cruz County agricultural commissioner.

Commissioner Juan Hidalgo said the workers were sickened in a field near East Lake and Wagner avenues around 8:30 a.m.

The workers were taken to Watsonville Community Hospital.

Further information about the extent of their condition was not immediately available.

