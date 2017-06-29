Sinkhole swallows car in St. Louis, Missouri

- A massive sinkhole swallowed a car on the streets of St. Louis.

It happened Thursday morning. The driver reportedly parked his car to go to the gym for a quick workout.

Thankfully he wasn’t inside the vehicle because shortly after, a part of the street collapsed and the car fell in.

The white Toyota Camry is seen nearly upside down as water pours on it from a main. The gaping hole was a reported 20 feet deep and about 10 feet across.

The car owner and his fiancée first thought their car was towed until they saw it in the crater.

The cause of the street collapse is under investigation.