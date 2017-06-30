Big Bang Theory star thanks firefighters after his house goes up in flames
The Big Bang Theory's star, Johnny Galecki's San Luis Obispo ranch went up in flames on Monday, he took to social media to thank the firefighters.
In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Galecki is seen embracing the firefighters that put out the flames that destroyed his home while standing on the rubble of remains.
In the caption, he expressed his gratitude towards the Cal Fire team for the hard work they put in and sacrifices they make everyday in order to keep California safe.
The Hill Fire burned an estimated 1,500 acres, evacuating nearly 250 people from their homes on Monday.