Big Bang Theory star thanks firefighters after his house goes up in flames

The Big Bang Theory's star, Johnny Galecki's San Luis Obispo ranch went up in flames on Monday, he took to social media to thank the firefighters.

Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe. Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support. It is far from lost on us here. #muchlove #movingforwardstronger A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Galecki is seen embracing the firefighters that put out the flames that destroyed his home while standing on the rubble of remains.

In the caption, he expressed his gratitude towards the Cal Fire team for the hard work they put in and sacrifices they make everyday in order to keep California safe.

The Hill Fire burned an estimated 1,500 acres, evacuating nearly 250 people from their homes on Monday.