New Oakland police sex misconduct scandal

- There's a new misconduct scandal brewing at the Oakland Police Department.

KTVU has confirmed that an investigation is underway into allegations that an officer improperly had sex with a civilian in the basement of police headquarters in downtown Oakland.

As police searched the basement for evidence in the case, they then found a large stash of illegal drugs, including cocaine. Those drugs may have been left behind by an officer who is now a lieutenant.

The officer allegedly involved in the basement incident has been with the department since 2014. The lieutenant has been on the force since 1990.

This new case comes as a federal judge has ordered Oakland officials to appear before him July 10 to discuss why the department fell short in investigating the sex exploitation scandal involving a former sex worker who is the daughter of an Oakland police dispatcher.