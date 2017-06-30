Nearly 2,000 lbs. of illegal fireworks seized in San Leandro

Posted: Jun 30 2017 12:16PM PDT

Updated: Jun 30 2017 12:16PM PDT

Alameda County Sheriff's Office detectives seized about 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks at a San Leandro Commercial building. The sheriff's office tweeted a photo of the illegal fireworks Friday morning.  

Law enforcement also confirmed that Hayward Police Department was working a large illegal fireworks bust on the 29500 block of Holyoke. This scene was still active as of this writing Friday just before noon. 

A large stash of fireworks is said to be in the garage. KTVU is working to get more details on these seizures. 

