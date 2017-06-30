Pilot program places cigarette butt holder on Ocean Beach

- San Francisco is rolling out a new program aimed at keeping cigarette butts off the streets and out of the ocean.

Supervisors Katy Tang and Sandra Lee Fewer kicked off a pilot program putting new but holders in the Sunset and Richmond districts.

Organizers of the program partnered with the Surf-Rider program and kicked it off collecting butts from Ocean Beach.

The city says butts are the most littered item in the city and they often wind up washed down drain pipes and in the ocean.

"We're still seeing the litter everywhere. It takes a renewed effort and more creativity to figure out what we do here," said San Francisco Supervisor Katy Tang.

The pilot program runs six months and if it keeps butts off the streets, more of the special waste bins will pop up around the city.