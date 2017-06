- A 2-inch gas line was breached this afternoon in Half Moon Bay, a PG&E official said.

Company officials were notified at 2:07 p.m. of the leak in the 400 block of Spruce Street, not far from state Highway 1.

A PG&E crew was still en-route to stop the flow of gas shortly before 3 p.m. They'll need to excavate the area to get to the gas line safely.

PG&E officials ask everyone to call 811 before doing any digging.