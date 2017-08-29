San Jose suspect crashes into apartment building

A car drove into an apartment buidling at Winchester Boulevard and Cadillac Drive in San Jose. Aug. 28, 2017 A car drove into an apartment buidling at Winchester Boulevard and Cadillac Drive in San Jose. Aug. 28, 2017

- A suspect trying to flee San Jose police officers crashed into an apartment building late Monday night, and luckily, no one was injured.

The suspect crashed into several parked cars and eventually into an apartment building.

San Jose police got a call around 11 p.m., and people reported seeing a man with a firearm near the intersection of Winchester Boulevard and Cadillac Drive. But when officers arrived, they learned it was a much more dangerous situation.

“The report that came in was as brandishing a weapon,” said Sgt. Jessica Walker. “But when officers arrived and spoke to witnesses, they learned the suspect had fired shots when he drove by.”

While police were interviewing witnesses, the suspect returned and that’s when officers pursued him.

As he tried to get away from police, the suspect crashed his car into the apartment building.

He was taken into custody a short time later and taken to the hospital as a precaution after the crash.

