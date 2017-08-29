Deer on Bay Bridge was 'buck short': CHP

The California Highway Patrol wins the punny award!

An astute officer spotted a deer on the Bay Bridge on Tuesday morning. Not only did the officer take a great picture, the agency tweeted this:

This morning our officers stopped a doe for toll evasion, on the Bay Bridge. She said she usually pays it, but today she was a buck short. pic.twitter.com/KkkDJpn5Ck — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) August 29, 2017

Our research tells us, however, this doe is really a buck.