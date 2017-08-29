Deer on Bay Bridge was 'buck short': CHP

By: Lisa Fernandez

Posted: Aug 29 2017 08:45AM PDT

Updated: Aug 29 2017 03:46PM PDT

The California Highway Patrol wins the punny award!

An astute officer spotted a deer on the Bay Bridge on Tuesday morning. Not only did the officer take a great picture, the agency tweeted this: 

Our research tells us, however, this doe is really a buck.

