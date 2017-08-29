Target launching own line of $5 wines

- Fans of Trader Joe's "Two-Buck Chuck" and other inexpensive wines can rejoice -- Target is launching its own line of wines, priced at just $5.

The California Roots label will include five varieties -- cabernet, red blend, moscato, pinot grigio and chardonnay -- made from premium, California-grown grapes, according to a news release. The bottles will hit shelves at 1,100 stores nationwide on Sept. 3.

The wine line is the company's latest effort to expand its portfolio of Target-exclusive brands. Earlier this summer, the Minneapolis-based retailer announced it will introduce more than 12 new brands across its home and apparel departments. The first of those brands will be available this fall.