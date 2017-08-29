Newspaper delivery driver critically injured in San Jose hit and run

- In the South Bay, the search continues for a driver after someone hit a newspaper delivery man with a car and took off.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning on Moorpark Avenue near Monroe.

Investigators say a San Jose Mercury News newspaper delivery man was hit by a car driving Eastbound on Moorpark Avenue and the driver took off.

The hit-and-run happened after the man exited his car and walked across Moorpark to deliver papers.

"The victim is still alive but his injuries are considered life-threatening," said San Jose Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia. "So, it's just a really sad situation. And we really want the public to help us locate the driver so that we can bring this whole case to justice."

Police say the delivery man was walking back to his mini-van where his wife was waiting for him.

The newspaper says they are aware of the situation and the man was not an employee but a contractor hired to deliver papers.

A business near the intersection has security cameras facing the street but says they weren't recording this morning.

Several neighbors told KTVU they regularly hear accidents at all hours on this busy roadway.

"It's just a really fast road," said Nicole Chitty. "This is a main road because you get on [Highway]17, you get on (Highway) 280 this way, you get on all these highways."



Another neighbor who lives at the intersection where the hit and run happened posted online the street too often has drivers speeding down it and something needs to be done.

Detectives are hoping someone will help them spot the suspect's car, descried as a dark-colored Toyota Camry between model years 2007 and 2009, likely with damage to it.



At this point, the driver faces felony hit-and-run charges and so far no one has been arrested.