Police search for clues in killing of San Francisco woman

- A week after a San Francisco woman's body was found in a road in Byron, police are asking for the public's helping solving the case.

Detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are investigating the killing of Aleli Avila, 49, of San Francisco.

Her body was found on Camino Diablo Road in Byron on the afternoon of Aug. 22, four days after she told friends she planned to travel to Contra Costa County, police said

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance, in particular with the path Avila may have taken as she traveled from San Francisco to Contra Costa County.



Anyone with any information should call investigators at (925) 313-2600 or call the anonymous tip lines at (925) 313-1166 or (866) 846-3592. Tips can also be emailed to:tips@so.cccounty.us.