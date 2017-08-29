San Jose man arrested after short pursuit, crash into apartment

A suspect was arrested after leading police on a short chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle into an apartment building in San Jose late Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a brandishing weapon call at 11:03 p.m. and discovered evidence that shots had been fired in the 1500 block of Winchester Boulevard, police said. While investigating the shooting, the suspect drove past the scene, prompting the pursuit.

San Jose police said he struck parked cars and the apartment building a short distance down the street in the 3000 block of Colonial Way.

Neither the suspect nor the occupants of the apartment were injured, but the suspect was taken into custody. Police haven't released his identity.