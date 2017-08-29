Injured bobcat found near Crockett

- California Highway Patrol officers discovered an injured bobcat on the side of a road near Crockett in Contra Costa County this afternoon, CHP officials said.

Officers responded at about 1:25 p.m. to a call on Cummings Skyway just east of Crockett Boulevard about some sort of wildlife on the side of the road, according to the CHP.

They arrived to find a bobcat with an injured leg. CHP officers with the help of Contra Costa County Animal Services were able to safely rescue the animal and take it to the Lindsay Wildlife Experience museum in Walnut Creek for treatment.

Officials at the museum were not immediately available to provide an update on the status of the animal.