Contra Costa Co. school board to vote on whether to advance new district proposal

PLEASANT HILL (BCN)-- The Contra Costa County Board of Education will vote tonight whether to approve a proposal to create a controversial new school district in the county.

The board, sitting as the County Committee on School District Organization, was scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Middle School at 1 Santa Barbara Road in Pleasant Hill to consider whether to split off part of the Mt. Diablo Unified School District.

Opponents and advocates will make their final arguments and the board will send its decision to the State Board of Education for their consideration.

If advocates, who go by the moniker Northgate Community Advocacy for our Public Schools, fail before the county committee, they could appeal to the state board.

The state board has the final say, an attorney for the school district said.

The new district would be called the Northgate Unified School District. Northgate CAPS members said that the current curriculum in the Mt. Diablo Unified School District is chosen without regard to Northgate

students.

Northgate CAPS officials said because the district is large, district officials are unable to execute strategies to improve teaching and learning and locals schools lack support.

About 32,000 students are served by the Mt. Diablo Unified School District.

A new district would include Northgate High School, Foothill Middle School and Bancroft, Valle Verde and Walnut Acres elementary schools.

It would have about 3,800 students and include neighborhoods in Concord and Walnut Creek.

Northgate CAPS officials also said a new district would allow educators to be more responsive to the individual needs of each student.

But opponents said that the new district would be made up of mostly white, wealthy students.

An attorney for the Mt. Diablo Unified School District said that while the district's student body consists of about 40 percent white students, the new district would be about 65 percent white.

"That's a huge problem," attorney David Soldani said. "Especially in our time."

Soldani said that a number of efforts are underway across the nation to create smaller, wealthy, less diverse school districts.

"It's kind of a nationwide epidemic," he said.

A report by a consultant for the Mt. Diablo Unified School District said that the creation of the Northgate Unified School District would not meet the nine criteria required to do so by sate law.

Northgate CAPS members agreed but said the report is flawed.

Northgate CAPS President Linda Loza did not respond to a call or an email seeking comment.