Explosive device found in downtown Pinole, residents asked to stay away

- Downtown Pinole has been rendered safe and all roads in the area have reopened after an explosive device was located in the area earlier this evening, according to police.

Just after 9 p.m., police said both San Pablo Avenue and Tennent Avenue were back open and the incident had been cleared.

Police initially said at about 7:45 p.m. on social media that San Pablo Avenue between Oak Ridge and Pinole Valley roads was shut down, as well as Tennent Avenue near Collins Elementary School.

Further information was not immediately available.