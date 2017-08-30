- Texas shelter animals brought to New Jersey to make room for displaced pets

While most of the relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana have been focused on humans, dozens of pets have also been rescued from raging waters.

With hundreds of pets displaced by Harvey, shelters in Texas were running out of room in their already crowded shelters.

To help make room for those displaced animals, dozens of Texas shelters animals have been brought to New Jersey.

The first wave arrived late Tuesday night, as a total of 78 animals were flown into Morristown, New Jersey. 8 of those pets were brought to the Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees Township.

The AWA will soon begin behavior and medical checks, and once that is complete, the animals will be ready for adoption.