Sen. Dianne Feinstein won't say she supports impeaching Trump

- Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday made comments that received “boos!” at the San Francisco Commonwealth Club after she wouldn’t say she supported impeaching President Trump – something Congresswoman Jackie Speier called for this month.

The Democratic California senator said the president is likely to be in office for the next few years, adding that she hopes he will learn and change, the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Several audience members, according to the LA Times, booed and shouted, “No!”

Feinstein also blasted his pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio last week, saying that the decision was a signal to police across the country that racial profiling is OK.

“It was a stupid thing to do,” the senator said, according to the Chronicle.