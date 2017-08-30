Livermore to reach 115 degrees, on pace to break 1950 record: NWS

The National Weather Service predicts Livermore will reach 115 degrees on Sept. 1, 2017, which would break an all-time record set in 1950. Pic: NWS The National Weather Service predicts Livermore will reach 115 degrees on Sept. 1, 2017, which would break an all-time record set in 1950. Pic: NWS

- It’s a bit of an understatement to say that the warm fall months are upon us.

National Weather Service meteorologist Charles Bell said that Livermore is set to break an all-time heat record set in 1950 if the mercury rises to 115 degrees on Friday, as predicted.

San Jose is also set to break a record, also set 67 years ago, if temps rise to 101 degrees on Friday.

Even typically cooler areas, such as San Francisco and Oakland, will heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s, respectively, Bell said.

Why? September and October usually heat up in the Bay Area, Bell said, and now, the excessive heat warning is caused by the annual strong ridge of high pressure passing through, compressing the coastal marine layer . It’s just that this year, the “magnitude is quite strong,” he said.

As for whether climate change is behind the climbing thermometer? “We don’t try to attribute a single event to climate change, “ Bell said. “We look at trends.”

Excessive Heat Watch expanded to all locations away from the immediate coast from Thur-Mon. Oppressive heat likely Fri & Sat! #CAwx #Heat pic.twitter.com/KxWoM9MCOG — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 30, 2017