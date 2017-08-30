SWAT teams swarm Oakland warehouse connected to pot grow

- SWAT units swarmed an Oakland warehouse early Wednesday morning after Oakland police said two robbery suspects were holed up in a warehouse connected to a pot grow operation.

MacArthur Boulevard was blocked off about 7 a.m. between Laguna and Coolidge avenues.

Due to police activity, AC Transit lines 57, NL, NX, are not stopping on MacArthur between Fruitvale to Coolidge at this time.



KTVU's Jorge Bustos contributed to t his report.