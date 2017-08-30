Arrest made in Northern California wildfire

- State fire investigators have arrested a man in connection to a fast-moving Northern California wildfire that has charred nearly four square miles, destroyed at least 10 homes and forced people to evacuate.

Cal Fire investigators arrested John Ballenger, 29, of Oroville, on suspicion of starting an illegal campfire believed to have sparked the blaze.

He was taken to jail, and records don't show whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

In addition to the 10 homes destroyed, fire officials said Wednesday the blaze is threatening another 500 homes.

No injuries have been reported.

The blaze that began Tuesday about 20 miles east of Oroville is among a series of wildfires burning across the U.S. West, including in and around Yosemite National Park.

Tuesday's blaze comes just a month after a fire, also near Oroville, destroyed 41 homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.