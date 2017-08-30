Houston flood victims return to homes for pets, medicines and guns

Residents in West Houston returned to their homes briefly Wednesday to get belongings. Aug. 30, 2017. Photo: Ken Wayne. Residents in West Houston returned to their homes briefly Wednesday to get belongings. Aug. 30, 2017. Photo: Ken Wayne.

- Some Houston residents forced from their homes by flood waters returned briefly Wednesday to get what they left behind -- pets, prescription medicines and guns.

In the western part of the city, neighbors with boats and jet skis were helping haul people back to their homes. Some came out with armloads of rifles and guns.

One man who only gave his name as Roy was trying to catch a ride on a boat to get his wife's cancer medicine. He said he'd get there somehow.

"If there is no other choice I’ll have to walk,'' the man said.

Meanwhile, authorities are asking people to hang a white towel from a window if they need to be rescued and take it down if a rescue isn't needed. Some residents weren't taking down their towels, wasting rescue crews' time, authorities said.