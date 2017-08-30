Suspicious package incident resolved, BART and market street open

- The shelter-in-place order issued by San Francisco police has been lifted and the suspicious package incident was resolved. Market street is now open and BART and Muni are set to resume. Delays are to be expected.

Powell Street station was closed temporarily while police investigated the suspicious package inside. BART and Municipal Railway subway trains were not allowed to enter the station and service was halted through the area, causing delays for riders.

Police had issued the shelter-in-place order for the area shortly before 2:15 p.m. and closed Market Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Surface bus routes that pass through the area are also seeing reroutes and passengers should expect delays.

2:37 Update: Trains are not stopping at Powell St. due to SFPD response to suspicious package. — SFBART (@SFBART) August 30, 2017

