VIDEO: Police release footage in hopes of finding synagogue vandal

- Police in Alameda have released new surveillance footage in hopes of finding a vandal who targeted a synagogue two weeks ago.

Police say somebody used a rock to smash the front windows at Temple Israel and damage a door. Police are calling the August 17 incident a hate crime. They say the suspect is tall and thin.

He wore a black hoodie with a white print or design on the front, a white t-shirt, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes. The temple is located on Bay Farm Island.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alameda Police: 510-337-8538 or AKuboyama@alamedaca.gov