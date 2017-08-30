Sen. Kamala Harris says she supports single-payer health care at Oakland town hall

- Senator Kamala Harris (D) held a town hall meeting in Oakland Wednesday afternoon where she talked about a variety of topics ranging from healthcare to immigration.

According to a spokesperson for Harris, roughly 800 people were expected to attend the discussion. It was held at Beebe Memorial Cathedral in Oakland’s Temescal district.

Harris began her town hall by addressing the current political climate.

“This is a moment in time that is challenging us to fight,” she said.

She announced she would support a single payer health insurance system known as the “Medicare for All” bill. She said she would co-sponsor the bill which was introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Harris also denounced racism in Charlottesville.

“The wrong side is the side with the torches and the swastikas,” she said.

And she defended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA. The program grants undocumented youth reprieve from deportation for a 2 year period. President Trump is considering a repeal.

Deyci Carrillo, a fourth year student at UC Santa Cruz, attended the town hall. She is a DACA recipient concerned about the program possibly ending.

“After my four years of college, what am I going to do if I can’t exercise my degree,” she said. “I’m a politics major so hopefully one day I’ll be in her seat.”

Harris said she wants the U.S. to keep their promise to protect dreamers and said regardless of what happens, the country needs comprehensive immigration reform.

“It just makes sense its actually smarter policy to say let’s address this in a way that allows people the ability to earn their citizenship,” she said.

The senator also touched on education and the importance of having fair elections. This was her second town hall meeting and a return to her hometown of Oakland.