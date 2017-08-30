Senior stabbing apparently unprovoked

In the North Bay, police are looking for a woman wanted for stabbing a man in what was apparently an unprovoked attack.

"Someone heard him screaming in pain and called us," Lt. Dan Fink of the San Rafael Police Dept. told KTVU.

The victim survived multiple wounds to his face, neck, head and chest.

"He was conscious and alert when we found him, but obviously he was bleeding," added Fink, of the call that came in at about 6 am Tuesday.

The 66-year-old man was attacked inside his apartment at the Rotary Manor Senior Community in the West End neighborhood.

Police headquarters are just a few blocks away.

"The stabber has been identified but she is still on the loose and we are looking for her," elaborated Lt. Fink.

Shortly after the attack, the suspect was photographed getting on a Golden Gate Transit bus at the downtown transportation hub one mile away.

Police identify her as 26-year-old Unique Loshanda Gaimes, who has had addresses in both Marin and Contra Costa Counties.

The victim told police Gaimes was a guest in his home, but turned on him while he was asleep.

"They've known each other for five years. She stayed at his house Monday night, by his invitation. He woke up the next morning getting stabbed, and he doesn't know why," detailed Lt. Fink.

The complex has about 100 studio and 1 bedroom apartments spread over several buildings on four acres.

"The manager put a note under everybody's door and just told us there was an incident and it's confidential," tenant Esther Turner told KTVU.

She and other residents were roused by the early commotion: paramedics and police swarming the normally quiet complex.

"Police were knocking on doors, just to ask if anyone heard anything," shared Turner "but all I saw was somebody sitting on a gurney being wheeled out."

The bus that Gaimes boarded took her to the Del Norte BART station in El Cerrito.

Where she went from there is unknown.

She is described as 5'2", 112 pounds, and was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, jeans, and high top tennis shoes.

"We're considering her dangerous, absolutely, because this was a very violent attack," cautioned Lt. Fink.

Anyone who sees Gaimes should call 911, and not approach her directly.

San Rafael police are looking into her arrest history and have also released a booking photo from the Contra Costa County Jail in April, on an undisclosed charge.

The San Rafael man was not robbed, and nothing in his apartment was amiss.

As police investigate, tenants plan a meeting with management on Thursday to ask questions about the incident and receive safety assurances.

The victim was released from the hospital on Wednesday, and is expected to recover fully.