DACA activists take to the streets in Oakland, San Jose

President Donald Trump (left) and pro-DACA supporters (rights). (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Spencer Platt/Getty Images) President Donald Trump (left) and pro-DACA supporters (rights). (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Bay Area faith leaders and immigrant rights activists plan to take to the streets in Oakland and San Jose Thursday evening to protest President Trump’s likely end a program that allows undocumented youth to protect themselves from deportation.

Rev. Deborah Lee is helping to organize the Oakland rally at 6 p.m. at Frank Ogawa Plaza, while several community groups are holding a rally at the same time in San Jose at the SIREN offices at 1415 Koll Circle.

Those who attend the San Jose event will be phone banking, directing calls to the White House and Congressional leadership to voice their support of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. This program allows undocumented youth to protect themselves from deportation and gain access to such basics as the permission to work, a driver's license and in-state tuition for college.

Ending this program would have devastating effects for them and the families they support, the activists said in a statement.

Fox News learned Thursday that Trump will end the DACA program as it currently exists.