Highway 238 at I-680 blocked by overturned big-rig in Fremont

- All lanes of state Highway 238 at Interstate Highway 680 in Fremont are blocked this afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled 75 tons of sand onto the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol and Fremont Fire Department.

The crash is under the jurisdiction of Fremont police, who said it was reported at 2:47 p.m. after the big-rig overturned while exiting Highway 680 onto northbound Highway 238, also known as Mission Boulevard.

The big-rig driver was alert and conscious and an ambulance responded to the scene, police said. The fire department said there were no other injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area, police said shortly after 4 p.m.

No further information was available.