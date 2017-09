The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-Alert involving a big-rig carrying mail for the US Postal Service on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo. Sept. 1, 2017

- The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-Alert on Friday morning involving a big-rig carrying mail for the US Postal Service on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo.

The crash, at the San Pablo Dam Road onramp, was first reported at 5:02 a.m.

A large amount of debris, mostly mail and packages, were on the roadway, creating a major traffic delay.

The driver was not injured.