Harvest Wine festival in Livermore canceled because of excessive heat

The 36th annual Harvest Wine Celebration in Livermore is canceled on Sunday because of the extreme heat in Livermore, where temperatures on Friday were expected to soar to 116 degrees.

“Out of care and concern for our guests, volunteers and winery staff, the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association has made the difficult decision” to cancel the event at Los Positas College,” said Chris Chandler, executive director of the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association. “Our first priority is the health and welfare of our community. The excessive heat forecasted by local and national weather services is a safety risk we are not willing to take.”

Tickets will be automatically refunded and many tasting rooms will still be open over the holiday weekend.

The last time Livermore got so hot was in 1950, when it reached 115 degrees.