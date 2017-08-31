In some states animal abusers will now need to register like sex offenders

- Several U.S. jurisdictions have implemented an animal offenders registry that is very similar to how sex offenders are registered that publicly reveal the names of known animal abusers in the area.



Tennessee is the only place to implement a state-wide registry. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is currently monitoring the state's registry. Other counties, such as Suffolk County in New York, Hillsborough Country in Florida and Cook County in Illinois, are have set up localized animal offender registries.



Each animal abuser will have their name, date of birth, offense, conviction date, and expiration date listed. First-time animal abusers will be registered for two years. An additional five years will be added for every subsequent offense after the two years.

If you suspect someone is abusing animals or selling animals illegally, The Humane Society of the United States recommends you call your local animal control agency as soon as possible or dial 911 if you're unfamiliar with local organizations. If you make a report of alleged animal cruelty, the responding agency is required to investigate.

