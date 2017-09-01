Person of interest sought in Oakland musician's dragging death

OAKLAND (BCN)--Oakland police are asking the public for help in finding a person of interest in the homicide of a popular local musician who was dragged to death in the course of a robbery in early August.

A $15,000 award is offered for information leading to an arrest.

The police are looking for a black man between 25 and 30 years old, around six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

The man was last seen wearing sunglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored sweatpants, according to police. His car is a red four-door mid-sized Audi SUV, police said.

Dave Deporis/Facebook

Local musician Dave Deporis, 40, died after being robbed and then dragged from a vehicle Aug. 9 in the 400 block of Rich Street in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood, according to police.

During the robbery, Deporis struggled with the suspect, who then dragged the popular musician from the suspect vehicle. Deporis died of traumatic injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Oakland Police Department homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.