Amber Alert issued in Central California for missing 5-month old boy

- Authorities are looking for a 5-month-old boy who was apparently taken by a relative in Fresno Friday afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol for Osbaldo Gastelum who authorities say went missing about 1 p.m. Friday. The baby has black hair and brown eyes was last seen wearing a black and red Mickey Mouse onesie.

Authorities are looking for 30-year-old Jose Rosario Gastelum in connection to the abduction. He is said to be driving a 2011 white Honda Accord with the California license plate 7LUE318. Anyone who sees the car should call 911.