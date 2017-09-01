Soaring temperatures affect BART, electronics

- The worst of today's heat hit around four o'clock in the afternoon, and then began to break as the hours grew later. BART officials say trains were running with a 10-to-20 minute delay because speeds were reduced.

The reduction lowered the risk of track movement due to the high heat. There's also a lingering affect on electronics such as laptop computers, and iPhones, as well as people struggle with the heat. With sign in-hand, Oakland resident Anthony Radall heads to work. He's come to the Tri-Valley to make, as he calls it, "weekend money." But before payday, a sweaty day in triple-digit heat. He says he hydrates and covers exposed skin with long sleeves and pants to survive..

"Shorts, you get sunburn on your arms and you'll have that all week. and it takes a long time for your skin to recover. but if you stay covered up, your body won't burn so much," said Randall.

Many school district in the East Bay decided it was better to avoid the sun and heat altogether. In Livermore, officials kept all children in all 18-schools inside for the entire day. That meant classroom instruction, lunch, and recess all took place in air conditioning. The playground at Rancho Las Positas Elementary School was vacant as it sizzled in the midday sun..

"They understand that the heat can cause some serious symptoms of heat exhaustion. so we've all schooled them that they have to be inside. and we have some nice substitutions for them to work on in the classroom," said principal Steve Martin.

School district officials there say they'll revisit the policy change after Labor Day, and may do the same indoor-only activities for next Tuesday, depending on the weather.