- San Francisco has officially broken the heat record as of 2:43 p.m. Friday afternoon. The startling temperature soared to 104 degrees, according to the National Weather Service of San Francisco. It has since reached 106.

Heat records have been carefully chronicled dating back to 1874 and since there has only been 10 days of 100 degree readings. The previous all-time record for any day ever in the city was 103 in June of 2000.

Friday shattered this record.

ALL-TIME RECORD high temperature broken in San Francisco. 104 degrees as of 2:43 pm PDT. #CAwx #CAheat #heatwave — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 1, 2017

Previous all-time record high in Downtown #SanFrancisco was 103 set on June 14, 2000. High so far today: 106! #CAwx #CAheatwave — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 1, 2017

The city's 90-degree record set for this day was set in 1950, forecasters said.

The numbers are soaring throughout the majority of the Bay Area and accompanying the surge is a delay for commuters. BART has reduced train speed to avoid any track movement.

And beyond the Bay Area, a total of 35 million people throughout the state of California are under some kind of a heat advisory.

In San Francisco, National Weather Service (NWS) issued a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Saturday.

National Weather Service said Friday that an excessive heat warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Monday for the following areas: East Bay Hills, the Diablo Range, and all mountains and interior valleys of Monterey and San Benito Counties.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected to continue into Saturday. Saturday is forecast to be the second consecutive day of extreme heat across the entire San Francisco Bay Area and Monterey Bay Area.

Widespread high temperatures of 100 degrees or higher are forecast to occur on Saturday. In addition, overnight low temperatures on Friday night are expected to be warm, in the 60s and 70s at lower elevations and in the 80s to around 90 in the hills. Thus, cooling overnight will not be sufficient to provide significant relief from the heat.

Emergency management officials in the city of San Francisco reported excessive numbers of heat related illnesses on Friday and hospitals in the City were overwhelmed.

As for relief, cooling will begin on Sunday, mostly near the coast, but very warm to hot conditions will continue inland through Monday.

As a result of the heat, the City and County of San Francisco are providing the following cooling centers to the public on Saturday:

San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department Swimming Pools

All pools will be open and free to the public Saturday, September 2:

• King Pool - 5701 3rd Street

• Sava Pool- 19th Ave & Wawona Street

• North Beach pool - 651 Lombard Ave

• Coffman Pool - 1701 Visitation Ave

• Hamilton Pool - Geary Avenue& Steiner Street

• Garfield Pool- 26th Street & Harrison Street

San Francisco Public Libraries

The following libraries have air conditioning:

• San Francisco Main Library – 100 Larkin Street

• Mission Bay - 960 Fourth Street

• North Beach - 850 Columbus Avenue

• Potrero Hill - 1616 20th Street

• Chinatown – 1135 Powell Street

• Glen Park – 2825 Diamond Street

Additional City and County of San Francisco Cooling Centers

The following cooling centers will be open in partnership with non-profit partners:

• The Salvation Army, 1156 Valencia Street

• The Salvation Army, 360 Fourth Street

• The Salvation Army, 1450 Powell Street

• Jewish Community Center of San Francisco -3200 California Street