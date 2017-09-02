Bicyclist injured in Petaluma hit-and-run crash

- Police in Petaluma are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a 68-year-old bicyclist to the hospital Friday night.

Officers with the Petaluma Police Department responded Friday at 8:08 p.m. to a report of a bicycle collision on Caulfield Lane just west of South McDowell Boulevard.

Responding officers located a 68-year-old man on the ground and suffering from lacerations to his legs, arms and face.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling west on Caulfield Lane when a vehicle traveling in the same direction sideswiped him.

The man was ejected from the bicycle and thrown about 37 feet.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled the area.

A witness told police the vehicle involved was a silver sports car that fled west on Caulfield Lane.