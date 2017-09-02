Krispy Kreme offering Pumpkin Spice donuts for one day only

- Pumpkin Spice lovers, rejoice!

Krispy Kreme will be selling it's Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts again. But you have to act fast- they'll only be available on Friday, September 8.

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts are back! One Day Only - Friday, 9/8. Only at participating (US/CAN) shops. https://t.co/Etrl4kXGJp pic.twitter.com/k8WWHvrWrG — krispykreme (@krispykreme) August 31, 2017

To see if your store is participating click here.