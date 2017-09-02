Krispy Kreme offering Pumpkin Spice donuts for one day only

Posted: Sep 02 2017 02:30PM PDT

Updated: Sep 02 2017 02:30PM PDT

(KTVU) - Pumpkin Spice lovers, rejoice!

Krispy Kreme will be selling it's Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts again. But you have to act fast- they'll only be available on Friday, September 8.

To see if your store is participating click here

 

