BART experiencing system-wide delays due to heat

- It's official: BART officials today said there is currently a major delay systemwide because of severe hot weather conditions.

The transit agency Friday told passengers to expect 10- to 20-minute travel time increases on every trip in the system for the duration of the heat wave.

Train speeds are being reduced in targeted parts of the system as a precautionary measure to give train operators more time to react to any observed abnormal rail conditions.

BART today said trains are running at reduced speed in the interests of passenger safety.