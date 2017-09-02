3 masked, armed men rob Target store in Emeryville

- Three masked men robbed a Target store in Emeryville early this morning, police said.

Officers responded at 12:07 a.m. to the store at 1555 40th St.

One of the suspects had a handgun and another had a rifle and they told all the employees to get on the floor, according to police.

The suspects took money from the cash drawer and fled in a 4-door silver sedan.

Police said how much the suspects took is not yet known. No other details were available.