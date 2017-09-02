Fire breaks out at Rossmoor community

- Fire fighters are responding to a structure fire in a small, gated community in Walnut Creek.

The fire broke out at a four-unit, three-story townhome in the Rossmoor community around 6:35 Saturday evening.

Contra Costa County Fire officials say the fire was caused by a barbecue and propane gas. 3 housing units have been destroyed and one has significant water damage.

The homeowner of the unit where the fire originated suffered minor burns and was treated by paramedics on the scene.

Rossmoor is described as a community for active seniors.

