Police arrest man for assaulting BART passenger with knife

- Police arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a fellow passenger on a BART train Saturday night in Oakland.

At 9:32 p.m., BART police received multiple calls reporting a male suspect had threatened a male victim with a knife while they were aboard the Pittsburg/Bay Point train.

Officers were already on scene when the train arrived at the West Oakland station.

When officers approached the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Jayeddy Davis of Burlingame, he allegedly took off running into nearby city streets, police said.

Officers were eventually able to detain Davis and recover a knife he tried to discard.

He was found to be on active probation and he was booked into the Glenn Dyer Jail in Oakland and issued a probation order, police said.

According to police, Davis had pushed the knife into the stomach of a victim. The victim was not injured, police said.