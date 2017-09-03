A special moment at high school football game

- A touching moment at a high school football game on Saturday morning when a very special player scored a touchdown.

Piner High School JV football team had just lost a pre-league team against Novato High School, when Piner coaches told Novato's team to let a particular player score past the end of the game.

Piner Coach Dennis Reeger says, "I have never been more prouder than this moment as a coach and human being".

We spoke with Piner Coach Roman Carrillo, and he does not know the player's condition; but the player was able to score a touchdown with the support of both teams. Coaches instructed their players not to make a tackle.

Carrillo says, "He is stepping up and playing a tough sport without fear, stepped into the game and ran the ball three times against kids much bigger than he is. This kid has heart!"