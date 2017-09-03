Blind USC football player delivers snap

- Losing his vision in both eyes by the age of 12, Jake Olson could only dream of playing for USC.

But on Saturday, Olson got the opportunity to help deliver the extra-point to end USC's game against Western Michigan.

USC was up 48-31 when they called on Olson to snap the ball. Because Olson is blind in both eyes, his team guided their trusted teammate to the field and positioned him in the right place.

He snapped the ball and the kick is good! The team rushed the field in celebration of a great snap and victorious win.

Olson was diagnosed with Retinal Cancer and lost his vision in his left eye before turning one. At 12, he was due to have surgery to remove his right eye.

The night before his operation, he asked to watch the Trojans practice.

But Olson's loss of vision didn't stop his dreams of playing for USC. He went on to play high school football and was accepted into the University of Southern California on a Physically Challenged Athlete's Scholarship.

After the game, Olson reflected on the moment with the team, "I just love being out there and it was an awesome feeling, something that I'll remember forever and getting the snap at USC as a football player is... I just can't quite believe it yet."

Saturday was Olson's first regular season game, but he's off to a good start with his first win.