Rallies for $15 national minimum wage planned for Labor Day

- As part of a nationwide Labor Day effort, union members will be marching, chanting and rallying in various Bay Area locations for a $15 national minimum hourly wage Monday, union representatives said.

Union members will gather in locations including downtown Oakland, San Jose and Watsonville, according to organizers from the Service Employees International Union.

Union members will march through downtown Oakland starting at 9 a.m., then hold a rally at Frank Ogawa Plaza at 11 a.m., organizers said.

The San Francisco Labor Council, the Alameda Labor Council and SEIU will take part.

In San Jose, members of SEIU Local 521 will caravan to protest at various South Bay locations, then hold a Labor Day picnic at the SEIU office on Zanker Road at noon.

In Watsonville, SEIU members and the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council will march through Watsonville, stopping at various locations, according to organizers, who said this event focuses on workers' right to unionize.