70 animals to arrive in Bay Area from Texas

- 70 animals are headed to the Bay Area from Texas today.

Hurricane Harvey's devastating impact near Houston caused many animals to be displaced and now, Bay Area shelters are opening their doors to them.

Charlie's Acres of Sonoma donated a private jet to travel to Austin to pick up 50 dogs and 20 cats. All of them are ready to be adopted.

They're expected to arrive in the Bay Area Sunday evening.

All of the animals were already in shelters, but the kennels in Texas are making space for animals left stranded during the hurricane. This allows them to have a temporary home in hopes of their owners finding them in the coming weeks.

The animals will be distributed to the Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, Mad Dog Rescue, San Francisco SPCA, and Milo Foundation.