Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for LA due to 5,895 acre La Tuna brush fire

- A massive brush fire burning downhill in the Sun Valley, Sunland and Burbank area is called the biggest fire in the history of the city of Los Angeles.



A deck of clouds assisted firefighters dealing with heat around the massive La Tuna Fire on Sunday, but winds associated with the leftovers of a tropical storm alarmed the crews surrounding the massive blaze.



The Foothill (210) Freeway remained closed for a third day, and heavy smoke blew across the San Fernando Valley again today. A small thunderstorm that blew up over the San Gabriel Mountains bypassed the La Tuna fire, but was watched for wind gusts.

There were 1,061 firefighters battling what the mayor had called the biggest brush fire in the city of Los Angeles history, as crews worked for the third day on pockets of unburned brush churning through the northern end of the Verdugo Mountains.



The estimate of burned acres remained at 5,895 acres with 10 percent containment, but that figure apparently did not include newly-burned acreage on the fire's northern and western sides. Flames on Saturday and overnight filled in unburned areas lying between the fire lines and the center of the blaze, according to maps released by the fire department.

The maps showed fire activity on the western flank, near the Villa Cabrini condominium complex, a large development north of Burbank Airport. Fire activity was also concentrated above the eastern end of Roscoe Boulevard, and more fire above the Morning Glow subdivision in La Tuna Canyon.



"There is (still) a lot of fuel out there left to burn," said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas, during a 10 a.m. news conference at Hansen Dam in Lake View Terrace. The fire remained at 10 percent contained with the effort of 206 engine companies, nine helicopters, five water tenders, four bulldozers, 12 hand crews and nine ambulances.

"We are going to get an update on the containment percentage by the end of the day. That is our goal," Terrazas said.



And the biggest concern in battling the blaze still remains the weather, he said.



"In terms of weather, that is our number one concern. Today and the rest of the week, we believe that the weather will become more favorable. Today we're looking at moderate heat impact, isolated thunderstorms with a very slight chance of showers, temperatures 90 and 94 degrees.



"Winds with three to four miles per hour with gusts at 12 (miles per hour) and that can change at a moment's notice and the wind can accelerate very quickly," Terrazas said.

Mayor Eric Garcetti -- who tweeted earlier and confirmed at the news conference that the fire is believed to be the biggest in terms of acreage in the city's history -- said firefighters could be facing temperatures as high as 115 degrees today in the San Fernando Valley.

About 500 firefighters are working on the blaze now, additional resources have been requested from the state, and about 100 L.A. firefighters are expected back from Texas soon, where they've been helping survivors from Hurricane Harvey, officials said.

Four fixed-wing airtankers have been ordered to fight the blaze as well.

There were two firefighters taken to hospitals during the second day of the fire for heat-related illnesses. Their conditions were stable, he said.



Three homes have been destroyed and one was damaged.



"We believe two of three had no brush clearance," Terrazas said. "So I can't emphasize enough the importance of a minimum -- within L.A. city -- a minimum of 200 feet brush clearance, that's brush from your home. If there is no defensive space we cannot protect your house.



Mandatory evacuations in the city of Los Angeles remain in the McGroarty Park area, from McGroarty Terrace to Valaho Place, Wornom South of Sunland, and Morning Glow, South of La Tune. In Glendale, in the Glenoaks area, at the end of Boston Avenue, El Lado Drive, Cedarbend Drive, Tanbark Place, Ferntree

Place, Beechglen Drive, New York Avenue, and at Mountain Oaks Parks, Celita Way and Kadletz Road.



Burbank police allowed some evacuees to return late Saturday night, but a flare-up prompted a second round of evacuations at the Burbank Estates and Castleman Lane areas, said Burbank police Sgt. Derek Green.



In Burbank, evacuation orders were up at midday for Castleman Lane, Wedgewood Lane, Kildare Court, Folkstone Court and Logan Court. Burbank police had also closed Joaquin and Haven; Bel Aire and Vista Ridge; Scott Road and Haven; Bel Aire and Amherst; Bel Aire an Cambridge; Groton and Stephen; Sunset

Canyon and Walnut; Sunset Canyon and Harvard Road; Country Club and Walnut, and Keystone and Lamer.



McCambridge Park Recreational Center, 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd., was the designated evacuation center, Green said.



Mandatory evacuations in Glendale were at Glenwood Oaks and Mountain Oaks, with voluntary evacuations at Whiting Woods and Oakmont Woods.



Glendale's evacuation center was at Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave., where pets are welcome and Pasadena Humane Society has set up at the location. No new evacuations have been ordered in Glendale.



In the Los Angeles, mandatory evacuations were in the McGroarty Park area, from McGroarty to Valaho in Tujunga and in Sunland at Wormon and Sunland. Evacuees were told to find shelter at Sunland Park, 8651 Foothill Blvd.



Voluntary evacuations in Tujunga were at Aileen and Hilllhaven, and McGroarty, from Oro Vista to Plainview.

And in Sunland, Voluntary evacuations were at Shadow Island Drive and Wormom Avenue south of Sunland





Pets are being welcomed at all the evacuation centers, and officials caution that animals should not be left behind. "I want to say this loud and clear that folks who leave their homes, we have police assets who will stay in the neighborhood," Garcetti said. "Do not be nervous of anybody who would take advantage of a tragedy like this and try to get into those neighborhoods, you will be caught."

Burbank officials said emergency drop-offs were being accepted (with a valid Burbank ID) at the Burbank Animal Shelter at 1150 N. Victory Place.



Glendale officials urged evacuees with pets to bring them to the Crescenta Valley High School center, where officials with the Pasadena Humane Society are set up.



LAFD officials advise residents in the La Tuna Fire area that a large animal evacuation area is set up at the Hansen Dam Recreation Area in Lake View Terrace. Smaller pets can be taken to any of the following evacuation centers:



(in Burbank) McCambridge Park, 1515 Glenoaks Blvd.; Sunland Recreation

Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd.; Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave.,

La Crescenta.

"What we see is a fire that we can contain ultimately," he said.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons at 1:25 p.m. Friday near the 10800 block of La Tuna Canyon Road, just south of the Foothill (210) Freeway.

The fire prompted the shutdown of the 210 Freeway in both directions between the Glendale (2) Freeway and Sunland Boulevard. The CHP had no estimate on when that closure would be lifted.

Firefighters used night-vision goggles to make overnight water drops on the blaze, said Margaret Stewart said of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

About a half-acre of medium brush was on fire when the first crews arrived Friday afternoon. Wind-blown embers sparked a spot fire on the north side of the freeway and by 4 p.m., firefighters were battling flames on both

sides of the freeway as the fire raced up a hillside of the Verdugo Mountains in the direction of Burbank.

Authorities called for mandatory evacuations at 10:30 p.m. Friday for the Brace Canyon Park area of Burbank when the fire jumped the ridgeline.

Firefighters performed structure defense operations to protect homes in the area.

Officials with the South Coast Air Quality Management District warned on Saturday that smoke from the fire has caused poor air quality that will affect everyone in the general fire area. According to the SCAQMD, unhealthy air quality will exist in portions of the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Glendale area.



Power was turned off in the Mountain Oaks area of Glendale to enable firefighters to launch an aggressive defense of properties, according to Glendale police.



"It is difficult to tell where ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of dust particles in the air, so we ask all individuals to be aware of their immediate environment and to take actions to safeguard their health," said Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, Interim Health Officer for Los Angeles County. "Smoke and ash can be harmful to health, especially in vulnerable individuals, like the elderly, people with asthma or individuals

with other respiratory and heart conditions."



Gunzenhauser urged all individuals in the fire areas, or areas where there is visible smoke or the odor of smoke, to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure and to limit physical exertion, whether indoor or outdoor.



Residents who may lose power due to the fire, especially the elderly or individuals with sensitive health conditions, are advised not to shelter in place, but instead to take advantage of their local cooling center. A list of cooling centers can be found on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov, or by calling the L.A. County Information line at 211 from any landline or cell phone within the county.



"We are also advising schools that are in session in smoke-impacted areas to suspend outside physical activities in these areas, including physical education and after-school sports, until conditions improve," Gunzenhauser added. "Non-school related sports organizations for children and adults are

advised to cancel outdoor practices and competitions in areas where there is visible smoke, soot, or ash, or where there is an odor of smoke."



Burbank police will lift evacuation barriers to two neighborhoods at 6 p.m.: Burbank Estates and the Castleman area.

