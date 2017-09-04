Muggy, but Bay Area temps to drop by 10 to 15 degrees

Ah, the mercury is dropping.

Labor Day will be muggy and humid but a lot cooler than the previous two triple-digit days in the Bay Area, KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said. The real fog won't move in until Tuesday and Wednesday, he said, but the temperatures on Monday will range from the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Monday's temps are expected to drop by about 10 to 15 degrees from Sunday.

For instance, Santa Rosa was 100 on Sunday and should be 85 on Monday; San Francisco was 84 and should be 74; Livermore was 106 and should be 92 and San Jose was 98 and should be 88.

Still, a Spare the Air alert was issued for Monday, and the National Weather Service reports smoke and haze are still permeating the region. Monday night should be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.