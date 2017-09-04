"I stand with them": Apple CEO Tim Cook and other Silicon Valley leaders support Dreamers

DACA activists gather at Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland to decry President Trump's likely move to disband the program. Aug. 30, 2017

Apple CEO Tim Cook and other Silicon Valley leaders are coming out against President Donald Trump’s expected move to end the DACA program.

Cook tweeted this weekend “250 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values.” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have also pledged support for the Dreamers, a nickname for the recipients of the DREAM Act, which grants a pathway to citizenship to young people who were brought to the United States as children without documentation.

250 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 3, 2017

Fox News and other media outlets have reported that Trump plans to announce the end of DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children stay in the country. An official announcement to the end of the program is expected on Tuesday, sources told Fox News. After the announcement, Congress will have a six-month window to act.