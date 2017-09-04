Gilroy "Ballybunion" vegetation fire spreads to 100-plus acres

- About 100 firefighters from across the region raced to battle a a vegetation fire above the Eagle Ridge housing development in Gilroy, which had spread to 100 acres by Monday morning.

CalFire and the Gilroy Fire Department said the fire was called in at 7:10 p.m. Sunday on Ballybunion Court, was burning in steep terrain. One firefighter was evaluated at St. Louise Hospital after falling about 40 feet in the darkness, Gilroy firefighters said.

Brent Jenkins lives close to the fire and asked anyone around him to pray. "This is at the top of our street," he said on Facebook.