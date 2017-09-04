Father and son rescued from Ocean Beach. Sept. 3, 2017 Father and son rescued from Ocean Beach. Sept. 3, 2017

- Ocean Beach is not a swimming beach because of strong rip currents but even so, people still decide to swim, prompting rescues.

On Sunday, a father and son got in some trouble in the water. Video at the scene showed rescue specialists racing to help the pair as the current pulled them away from shore.

With the help of a jet ski, the rescuers were able to bring the father and son back to the beach.

they were thankful to be ok.