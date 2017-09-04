Father and son rescued from Ocean Beach

Posted: Sep 04 2017 08:14AM PDT

Updated: Sep 04 2017 08:15AM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (Alex Savidge/KTVU) - Ocean Beach is not a swimming beach because of strong rip currents but even so,  people still decide to swim, prompting rescues.

On Sunday, a father and son got in some trouble in the water. Video at the scene showed  rescue specialists racing to help the pair as the current pulled them away from shore. 

With the help of a jet ski, the  rescuers were able to bring the father and son back to the beach. 
they were thankful to be ok.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 